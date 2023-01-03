NewSquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hershey by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 55.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,756,000 after buying an additional 342,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Hershey by 136.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after buying an additional 327,965 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.75.

NYSE HSY opened at $231.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $190.93 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,600 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

