NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 2,626 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 244,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 44,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 57,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $199.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

