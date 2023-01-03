NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 2,108 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

NewSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 373.8% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $59.39.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.