Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $545.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.66. The company has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $364.62 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.