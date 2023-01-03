Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Purchased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,667,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,135 shares during the period. NU makes up 2.5% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $20,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $11.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41.
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
