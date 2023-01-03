NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s Largest Position

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 137,400 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 61.4% of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $57,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $146.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.01 and a 200-day moving average of $152.94. The company has a market cap of $363.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $307.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

