Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,941 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,712,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.71. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 114.90% and a net margin of 16.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

