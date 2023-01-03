Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $119,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,042 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Comcast by 22.9% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,959 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 23.7% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.