Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Increased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,626,000 after acquiring an additional 160,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.