Red Cedar Capital LLC Has $153,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average is $75.83.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.