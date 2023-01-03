Red Cedar Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 3.5% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 134,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,673,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 137,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 648,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 113.6% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 114,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,351,000 after acquiring an additional 60,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $266.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.86 and a 200 day moving average of $282.77. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $416.95. The firm has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

