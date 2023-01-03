Red Cedar Capital LLC Invests $30,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average of $68.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $53.34 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.