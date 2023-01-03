Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Has $31,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,401 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after buying an additional 794,359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,993,000 after buying an additional 787,080 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after buying an additional 716,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 891.6% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 770,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,067,000 after acquiring an additional 693,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $266.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $402.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

