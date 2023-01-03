Rovin Capital UT ADV Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $276.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.