Rovin Capital UT ADV Decreases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $922,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $3,730,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 35.5% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE K opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.44. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.50.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,118,712. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

