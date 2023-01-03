Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $22 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 12.6% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $22,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $151.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

