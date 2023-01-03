Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $249,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in KLA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.28.

Shares of KLAC opened at $377.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.35 and a 200-day moving average of $346.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

