Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 1,044 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $91.31 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

