Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 229 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.