Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Sempra were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Sempra by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRE. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.50.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $154.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Sempra has a one year low of $129.69 and a one year high of $176.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.50.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

