Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.5% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 177,936 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,569 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $132.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $256.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

