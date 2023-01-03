Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.01.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 35.70%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

