Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,664 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,639 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Stock Down 1.1 %

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

NYSE:SO opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.