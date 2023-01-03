Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 584 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 11,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $721.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $779.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $739.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $676.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total value of $192,764.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $13,950,628.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,414 shares of company stock worth $15,716,408 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

