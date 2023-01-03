Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $117.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $165.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 120.20%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

