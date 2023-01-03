Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 100,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 50,528 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 354,302 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,009,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 3,527 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 15,467 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $146.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $363.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.94. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $307.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.