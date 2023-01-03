Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $715,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average is $62.55.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.