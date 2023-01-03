Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 133 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $146.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.94. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $307.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

