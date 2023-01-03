State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in State Street by 39.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 34.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.51.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. State Street’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.12.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.