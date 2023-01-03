Texas Permanent School Fund Has $9.62 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 22.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $129.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.