Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.88%.

Several research firms have commented on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

