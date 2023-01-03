The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Raised by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $190.49 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.34. The stock has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

