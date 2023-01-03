The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $151.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.22. The stock has a market cap of $361.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

