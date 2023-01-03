The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 3.9% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

Progressive Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $129.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 91.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.90. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

