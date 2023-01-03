The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

