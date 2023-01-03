TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 209,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,106,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $269,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,312 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

NYSE VZ opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

