U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

USB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

