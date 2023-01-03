Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.45.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $469.07 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $483.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $444.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

