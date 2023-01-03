United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI opened at $355.42 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $373.91. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.33.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

