United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after purchasing an additional 146,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 361,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,711,000 after purchasing an additional 145,843 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $355.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $373.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.37.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.