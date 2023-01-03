UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.5% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNH opened at $530.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.09. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $495.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

