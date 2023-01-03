UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Lountzis Asset Management LLC

Lountzis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 4.0% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,163,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

NYSE:UNH opened at $530.18 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.09.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

