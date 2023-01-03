Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is NewSquare Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.2% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $17,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,120,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,303,000 after buying an additional 890,395 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,550,000 after acquiring an additional 683,580 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,814,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,457,000 after purchasing an additional 237,390 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

