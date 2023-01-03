Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 278.3% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 57,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $351.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.44.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

