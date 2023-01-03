Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $431,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total transaction of $7,116,378.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,204 shares of company stock valued at $41,437,542 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.13.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $161.38 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

