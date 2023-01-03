Verity & Verity LLC Buys 1,656 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $180.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

