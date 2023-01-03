Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Reduced by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,031 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.3% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 209,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,106,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $269,840,000 after buying an additional 3,465,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. The company has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

