Versor Investments LP Acquires 3,279 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 364.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $230.14 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $752.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.13 and its 200 day moving average is $330.34.

Insider Activity

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $274.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.09.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.