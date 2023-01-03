Versor Investments LP Buys 3,031 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 470.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.32.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $420.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $439.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

