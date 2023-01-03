Versor Investments LP Has $1.80 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 53.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $276,620,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Vertical Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.